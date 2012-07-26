* 23 pct jump in transactions drives net revenue
* Net Revenue and EBITDA miss analysts' expectations
SAO PAULO, July 25 Cielo, Brazil's
largest card payment processor, posted second-quarter profit of
548.9 million reais ($270 million), nearly 30 percent higher
than a year ago, according to a securities filing.
Net earnings of the Barueri, Brazil-based Cielo beat average
expectations of eight analysts for 539.7 million
reais.
A 23 percent increase in credit and debit card transactions
drove a 28 percent increase in net revenue to 1.26 billion reais
compared with a year ago. Revenue missed analysts' estimates of
1.409 billion reais, however.
EBITDA, earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and
amortization - a popular gauge of operational profitability -
rose 20.7 percent to 705.1 million reais from a year earlier.
EBITDA was expected at 889.6 million reais for the quarter
in the poll.