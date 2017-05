RIO DE JANEIRO, June 22 Brazil's largest card payment processor Cielo said on Monday it signed a 630 million-real ($203.9 million) loan with Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi with a maturity of 18 months.

The loan will be used to help cover working capital, the company said in a statement.

$1 = 3.09 reais

(Reporting by Priscila Jordão, writing by Stephen Eisenhammer; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)