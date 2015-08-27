BRIEF-India cenbank says introduction of additional settlement batches in NEFT system
* Introduction of additional settlement batches in national electronic funds transfer (NEFT) system
SAO PAULO Aug 27 Cielo SA, Brazil's largest card payment processor, said on Thursday it was investing 82.7 million reais ($23.27 million) to increase its stake in Multidisplay, the holding company for M4U, a leading developer of mobile tools for financial transactions.
Cielo's share of Multidisplay rises to 91.44 percent from 50.1 percent with the investment, Cielo said in a securities filing.
Cielo first bought into the Rio de Janeiro-based technology company in 2010.
($1 = 3.5543 Brazilian reais) (Reporting by Alberto Alerigi Jr.; Editing by Andrew Hay)
* Introduction of additional settlement batches in national electronic funds transfer (NEFT) system
DUBAI, May 8 Etihad Airways agreed at the end of last year to repay a portion of two bonds maturing in 2020 and 2021 on behalf of Alitalia if the Italian airline ends up defaulting, two sources familiar with the situation said on Monday.