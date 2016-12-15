Fitch Affirms Kookmin Bank at 'A'; Outlook Stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) SEOUL, May 17 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed South Korea-based Kookmin Bank's Long-Term Issuer-Default Rating (IDR) at 'A'. The Outlook is Stable. Fitch has also affirmed Kookmin Bank's Viability Rating (VR) at 'a'. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this rating action commentary. KEY RATING DRIVERS IDRS, VR AND SENIOR DEBT Kookmin Bank's IDRs are driven by its VR, which is underpinned mainly by the bank's substantial do