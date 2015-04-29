SAO PAULO, April 29 The fees charged by
Brazilian card payment processors are expected to decline in
coming quarters as a result of increasing competition in a
shrinking economy, the top executive at Cielo SA said on
Wednesday.
The potential decline in so-called MDRs, or the net fee that
Cielo and other payment processing firms charge retailers to
process card transactions, will be offset by other types of
revenues at Cielo, Chief Executive Officer Rômulo de Mello Dias
said in a conference call to discuss first-quarter results.
(Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal and Aluísio Alves; Editing
by Chris Reese)