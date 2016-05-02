BRIEF-Lendingclub names Steve Allocca as president
* Lendingclub announces Steve Allocca as company's new president
SAO PAULO May 2 Cielo SA beat first-quarter profit estimates on Monday, reflecting management efforts to curb expenses and boost receivables prepayment income even as the harshest recession in decades dragged down volumes for Brazil's No. 1 card payment processor.
In a securities filing, Baruari, Brazil-based Cielo said net income totaled 1.038 billion reais ($297 million) last quarter, up 15.5 percent from the previous three months. The figure was way above the average consensus estimate of 915 million reais compiled by Thomson Reuters.
($1 = 3.4978 Brazilian reais)
* Says announces appointment of Gulru Atak as treasury and trade solutions Dublin lab and innovation head Source text - http://bit.ly/2qnBbTb Further company coverage: