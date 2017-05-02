SAO PAULO May 2 Cielo SA, Brazil's largest
payment solutions firm, beat first-quarter profit estimates on
Tuesday as declining financial expenses helped offset falling
revenue and income from receivable prepayments.
Net income at Barueri, Brazil-based Cielo totaled
1.045 billion reais ($332 million) last quarter, down 1.7
percent from the 1.064 billion reais of profit in the fourth
quarter. The number slightly beat an average consensus profit
estimate of 1.039 billion reais compiled by Thomson Reuters.
($1 = 3.1505 reais)
(Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal)