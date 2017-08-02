FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil's Cielo sees competition from smaller firms easing
IOC first-quarter profit falls 45 percent but beats estimates
IOC first-quarter profit falls 45 percent but beats estimates
Over half of India's languages may die out in 50 years
Over half of India's languages may die out in 50 years
Trump blames Congress for 'all-time low' in Russia ties
Trump blames Congress for 'all-time low' in Russia ties
August 2, 2017 / 3:54 PM / a day ago

Brazil's Cielo sees competition from smaller firms easing

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Competition from smaller payment processing firms in Brazil should ease soon, mitigating the impact of a declining base of point-of-sale machines amid a recession that has triggered massive store closures, executives at Cielo SA said on Wednesday.

In a conference call to discuss second-quarter results, Chief Executive Officer Eduardo Campozana Gouveia said competition from those smaller players remains "rational," indicating stable processing fees.

Shares shed as much as 5.6 percent earlier in the day, after the company missed operational earnings estimates and acknowledged a bigger-than-expected drop in the base of POS machines.

Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal

