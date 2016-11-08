(Adds details, background throughout)
SAO PAULO Nov 8 Cielo SA beat third-quarter
profit estimates on Tuesday, after Brazil's largest card payment
processor cut costs and expenses to offset the impact of a harsh
recession that weighed on revenue and transaction volumes.
Barueri, Brazil-based Cielo earned 1.051 billion
reais ($332 million) in net income last quarter, above the
average estimate of 996.49 million reais compiled by Thomson
Reuters. Profit rose 2.1 percent and 14.5 percent on a quarterly
and annual bases.
Consolidated costs and sales, general and administrative
expenses came in 2.2 percent lower from the prior quarter, more
than consensus estimates and the first such decline in at least
three quarters. As a result, earnings before interest, tax,
depreciation and amortization climbed for the first quarter in
three, although less than what analysts expected.
Eduardo Gouveia, who became Cielo's chief executive officer
last month, has pledged to push further with a cost-cutting
program implemented by his predecessor, Rômulo Dias. Gouveia is
deactivating idle sales points and purging Cielo's customer base
as well as low-yielding users of card processing machines.
A sharp slowdown in annual volume growth underscores the
threat that Brazil's longest recession in decades poses to
financial companies which, like Cielo, settles transactions for
consumers and companies alike. The company has vowed to put
profitability at the forefront to protect profit from the
recession and mounting competition.
Management plans to discuss third-quarter results at a
Wednesday conference call with investors.
Last quarter, net revenue totaled 3.063 billion reais, down
0.2 percent from the prior three months and below consensus
estimates. Gross income from the prepayment of receivables fell
for the second time in three quarters.
($1 = 3.1680 reais)
(Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Additional reporting by
Aluísio Alves in São Paulo; Editing by Alan Crosby and Chris
Reese)