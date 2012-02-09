Feb 8 Cielo, Brazil's largest card payment processor, on Wednesday posted a net profit of 504.5 million reais ($293.90 million)in the fourth quarter, up 13.8 percent from the same period the previous year.

Credit transaction volumes rose 29.1 percent in the fourth quarter compared to the same period in 2010, the company said in a statement. While debit transaction volumes jumped 20.8 percent.

The company posted a net profit of 1.8 billion reais in all of 2011. ($1 = 1.7165 Brazilian reals) (Reporting by Fabio Couto; writing by Alonso Soto; Editing by Tim Dobbyn)