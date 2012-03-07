* Q1 adj loss/shr $0.17 vs est loss/shr $0.05
* Q1 rev down 4 pct to $416.7 mln
* Sees Q2 rev at $435 mln to $460 mln vs est $449.1 mln
* Shares rise 10 pct
By Chandni Doulatramani
March 7 Ciena Corp reported a
much wider-than-expected quarterly loss, but said rapid build
outs of 4G networks by telecom carriers would boost demand for
the company's network equipment in the second half of the year.
The telecom market has seen a drop in spending by carriers
since the latter half of 2011 as they allocated funds to build
4G networks.
Ciena's optical switches help telecom carriers such as AT&T
and Verizon Communications manage the load on the
networks. Curbed spending by the carriers have hit profits at
the company and other network gear makers.
As carriers roll out their 4G services later this
year, demand for network equipment is expected to increase.
"The proliferation of services, devices and
applications requires networks to be both bigger and smarter,
and that requirement is driving our network vision," Chief
Executive Gary Smith said on a conference call with analysts.
Last month, sector bellwether Cisco Systems Inc
forecast a rise in third-quarter revenue, raising hopes
that spending among service providers would pick up.
On Wednesday, Ciena echoed Cisco's forecast and
said its operating results for the second half of the year would
be stronger than that of the first half.
"All the carriers are building out their 4G
networks, so there is a theory that Q1 and Q2 will have a slower
start, but it's got to pick up, because they've under-spent for
so long," Mizuho Securities analyst Joanna Makris said.
WEAK FIRST HALF
Ciena's first-quarter net loss narrowed to $47.7 million, or
49 cents a share, from $79.1 million, or 84 cents a share, a
year ago.
Its adjusted loss of 17 cents per share was wider than
analysts' expectations of 5 cents a share, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
Revenue in the quarter fell 4 percent to $416.7 million, and
was below analysts expectations of $417.2.1 million.
Last month Ciena had cut its sales expectations for the
first quarter due to delays in recognizing revenue as its
customers took time to close deals.
"Our first quarter revenue reflects the combined effects of
seasonality and longer customer deployment and revenue
recognition cycles," CEO Smith said in a statement.
Ciena said it expects second-quarter revenue of $435 million
to $460 million. Analysts were expecting $449.1 million.
Shares of the company were up 6 percent at $14.28 in
afternoon trade on the Nasdaq. They had risen 10 percent to
$14.75 earlier in the session.
The stock has more than halved in value since its year high
of $28.78 in April 2011.