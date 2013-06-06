June 6 Network equipment maker Ciena Corp
posted a surprise adjusted quarterly profit, helped by
a 3 percent increase in its gross margin.
The company's net loss narrowed to $27.1 million, or 27
cents per share, in the second quarter, from $27.8 million, or
28 cents per share, a year earlier. The company earned 2 cents
per share before items.
Revenue rose 6.3 percent to $507.7 million.
Analysts on average expected an adjusted loss of 1 cent per
share on revenue of $483.6 million, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.