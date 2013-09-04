* Expects fourth-quarter revenue $550 mln-$580 mln vs est
$551.4 mln
* Third-quarter adjusted profit/share $0.23 vs est $0.16
* Third-quarter revenue $538.4 mln vs est $533.5 mln
* Shares up as much as 11 pct premarket
(Adds details, analysts' estimates; updates share movement)
Sept 4 Network equipment maker Ciena Corp
forecast strong revenue for the current quarter as it
gains from a recovery in spending by telecom carriers, its
biggest customers.
Ciena shares jumped 11 percent in premarket trading on the
outlook and better-than-expected results.
The company, whose biggest customer last year was AT&T Inc
, forecast fourth-quarter revenue of $550 million to $580
million. Analysts on average were expecting $551.4 million,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Major U.S. telecom companies are upgrading their wireless
and wireline networks, creating a big demand for network gear
made by Ciena and rivals such as Juniper Networks Inc.
AT&T said in November it would boost capital spending by 16
percent to $22 billion a year for the next three years. Verizon
Communications Inc, also one of Ciena's top customers,
boosted its capital spending budget in July.
Ciena's net loss narrowed to $1.2 million, or 1 cent per
share, in the third quarter, helped by lower costs. Gross margin
rose to 42.4 percent from 38.2 percent.
Revenue rose 14 percent to $538.4 million.
Excluding items, the company posted a profit of 23 cents per
share. Analysts on average had expected earnings of 16 cents on
revenue of $533.5 million.
Shares of the company, which makes equipment that expands
the capacity of data transfer over fiber-optic networks, were
trading at $22.88 in premarket trading on Wednesday.
(Reporting by Neha Alawadhi in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet
Das and Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)