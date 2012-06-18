PARIS, June 18 French post office bank La Banque Postale said it is considering buying troubled mortgage lender Credit Immobilier de France (CIF).

HSBC is managing the sale of CIF, whose standalone bank financial strength rating was cut last month by Moody's, which alluded to a possible nationalisation of the bank.

Credit rating agency Moody's said CIF was no longer viable without ongoing financial support and that it had very limited access to private-sector financing.

An acquisition of CIF by La Banque Postale could be an indirect nationalisation, with the added bonus of avoiding involvement from the French Treasury.

"La Banque Postale has decided to take part in the process and examine the CIF dossier with regard to its own development goals," the postal bank said in a statement on Monday. (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by David Hulmes)