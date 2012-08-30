PARIS Aug 30 France's state-owned postal bank
is opposed to rescuing struggling mortgage lender Credit
Immobilier de France, according to an online report by business
daily Les Echos.
CIF has been looking for a buyer since at least May after
its future was thrown into doubt by the evaporation of
once-cheap funding from credit markets, on which it depends to
finance its operations.
Banque Postale said in June it was considering buying CIF, a
move that would be an indirect nationalisation of the mortgage
lender, but according to Les Echos - citing unnamed sources -
the postal bank's CEO does not believe the conditions are right
for a deal.
Discussions are still ongoing, however, Les Echos said.
Although some bankers say that foisting CIF onto Banque
Postale in the absence of private buyers might hurt the postal
bank's finances, others say that letting CIF fail would be a
bigger risk and that the state will do everything to avoid it.
On Tuesday, Moody's slashed the implied systemic support
from the French government for CIF, saying the reduction was
based on its assessment of "a rising probability of a run-off
scenario for the CIF banking group and associated transition
risks for its creditors."
(Reporting by Matthias Blamont and Lionel Laurent)