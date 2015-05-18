HONG KONG May 18 Shanghai-based property developer CIFI Holdings plans to raise about $140 million through a Hong Kong share sale, according to a term sheet of the deal seen by Reuters on Monday.

CIFI is offering 500 million shares in an indicative range of HK$2.175 to HK$2.350 each, representing a discount of up to 13 percent to Friday's close of HK$2.50, the terms showed.

Trading of CIFI's shares was halted on Monday at the company's request pending a fundraising announcement, the company said in a securities filing. The stock has surged 62 percent so far in 2015 and is up about 74 percent over the past 12 months.

CIFI declined to comment on the share sale plans.

The company is among a handful of Chinese property developers and real estate companies that have unveiled plans to raise funds for expansion after a recent stock rally. State-backed developer China Resources Land, Greenland Hong Kong Holdings Ltd and Yuzhou Properties Co Ltd last week tapped markets with $1.6 billion in combined share sales.

Citigroup, Credit Suisse and Haitong International were hired as joint bookrunners for the CIFI deal, the terms showed. (Reporting by Elzio Barreto; Additional reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)