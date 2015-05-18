HONG KONG May 18 Shanghai-based property
developer CIFI Holdings plans to raise about $140
million through a Hong Kong share sale, according to a term
sheet of the deal seen by Reuters on Monday.
CIFI is offering 500 million shares in an indicative range
of HK$2.175 to HK$2.350 each, representing a discount of up to
13 percent to Friday's close of HK$2.50, the terms showed.
Trading of CIFI's shares was halted on Monday at the
company's request pending a fundraising announcement, the
company said in a securities filing. The stock has surged 62
percent so far in 2015 and is up about 74 percent over the past
12 months.
CIFI declined to comment on the share sale plans.
The company is among a handful of Chinese property
developers and real estate companies that have unveiled plans to
raise funds for expansion after a recent stock rally.
State-backed developer China Resources Land, Greenland
Hong Kong Holdings Ltd and Yuzhou Properties Co Ltd
last week tapped markets with $1.6 billion in combined
share sales.
Citigroup, Credit Suisse and Haitong International were
hired as joint bookrunners for the CIFI deal, the terms showed.
(Reporting by Elzio Barreto; Additional reporting by Clare Jim;
Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)