BRIEF-Qatar's Ezdan issues second phase of sukuk program with amount of $500 mln
* Issues second phase of sukuk program with amount of $500 million 5-year RegS only sukuk offering Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Nov 22 Cigna Corp : * Says to reaffirm projected full year 2013 consolidated adjusted income from
operations of $1.9 billion to $1.96 billion * Says expect to reaffirm the company's expectations for 2014 - SEC filing * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
* Issues second phase of sukuk program with amount of $500 million 5-year RegS only sukuk offering Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Completes merger of First Gulf Bank and National Bank of Abu Dhabi by issuing 1.254 new NBAD share for each 1 FGB share, for FGB shareholders as of close of 30 March 2017
DUBAI, April 2 Stock markets in the Gulf will likely start the second quarter on Sunday on a weak footing, after crude oil prices traded within a narrow range and global shares fell on profit taking.