NEW YORK, June 22 Anthem Inc CEO Joseph Swedish said on Monday that the company has looked closely at how antitrust authorities would view an acquisition of Cigna Corp and does not see any "substantive" issues.

Swedish said that the company also does not see any problems with meeting the requirements of the Blue Cross Blue Shield Association, of which it is a member.

Anthem offered to buy Cigna for $47 billion but Cigna has rejected the offer. He made the comments during a conference call on Monday morning after going public about the company's offer. (Reporting by Caroline Humer; Editing by Alden Bentley)