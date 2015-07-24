July 24 Anthem Inc's decision to buy
Cigna Corp, forming the largest U.S. health insurer by
membership, will likely speed consolidation across the
healthcare industry, from hospitals to drugmakers.
Anthem announced its proposed $54 billion purchase of Cigna
on Friday, just weeks after Aetna Inc said it would buy
rival Humana Inc for $37 billion. If both transactions
are approved by regulators, the industry will go from five major
national players to three.
Larger size - the merged unit of Anthem and Cigna and will
have about 53 million members - will give insurers more power in
price negotiations, putting pressure on smaller healthcare
providers, pharmaceutical companies and medical device makers to
increase their own leverage, according to industry experts.
"Scale is going to matter as you get into more
risk-sharing," said Glen Giovannetti, leader of global life
sciences at Ernst & Young. "We've got an aging population and a
growing demand for healthcare. The system is strained."
President Barack Obama's healthcare law, passed in 2010,
includes provisions that make it harder for health insurers to
raise the monthly premiums they charge for coverage, and puts
tougher conditions on healthcare providers to get reimbursed for
their services.
The hospital sector has already seen a wave of consolidation
in recent years in some markets giving them considerable
influence over health insurers.
"I would expect hospital companies will accelerate
consolidation in response," said Leerink Partners analyst Ana
Gupte. "It will happen at local markets because the hospital
industry is pretty fragmented. I expect that publicly-traded
companies will be merging with other not-for-profits to increase
market concentration, and non-profits will merge with each other
to some degree to increase leveraging power."
Six U.S. hospital chains are publicly traded, including HCA
Holdings Inc, Community Health Systems Inc and
Tenet Healthcare Corp.
Dan Mendelson, chief executive of Avalere Health, sees
healthcare providers as more likely to seek acquisitions in
areas that complement services they already offer, from acute
care to physical rehabilitation and skilled nursing facilities.
"You will see providers get very strategic about combining
so that they can create integrated networks to serve patients
across a continuum of care," he said.
The pharmaceutical sector has also been a hotbed for deal
making in recent years and the prospect of larger health
insurers exerting influence over drug pricing will serve as a
new catalyst, experts said.
"If you get big payers who get greater and greater scale and
cover more and more lives, they have the ability to negotiate
for better discounts on drug prices, or maybe even risk-based
pricing for drugs," Giovannetti said. "I would expect pharma
to be aggressive buyers of smaller companies" to fill gaps in
their development pipeline of new treatments.
Some large drugmakers in recent years have sold off units no
longer considered key to their future growth, leaving them with
large amounts of cash that need to be redeployed. At the same
time, the valuations of promising new drugmakers have
skyrocketed, making some executives wary of overpaying.
"The sector that will now be under most pressure to
consolidate as a result of this is pharma and specialty pharma,"
said one source involved in the Anthem-Cigna deal. "Now the
issue is that there is probably one or two deals to be done in
Big Pharma before it becomes impossible to do for antitrust
reasons."
(Reporting by Deena Beasley in Los Angeles and Kylie Gumpert in
New York; Additional reporting by Greg Roumeliotis in New York;
Editing by Michele Gershberg and Alan Crosby)