(Corrects Anthem's ratings in third graph)

By Paul Kilby

NEW YORK, July 24 (IFR) - US health insurer Anthem said on Friday it had locked in committed financing from Bank of America, Credit Suisse and UBS to pay for its acquisition of rival Cigna Corp in a deal valued at US$54.2bn.

Anthem expects its debt-to capital ratio to be around 49% following the close of the transaction, and aims to reduce that to the low 40% range within 24 months.

"(We) are committed to retaining investment grade ratings," said the company, which carries domestic senior unsecured ratings of Baa2/A/BBB by Moody's, S&P and Fitch.

Morgan Stanley was the financial advisor for Cigna.