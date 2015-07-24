BRIEF-UAE's Emaar Malls Group Q1 profit rises
* Q1 net profit 539 million dirhams versus 529 million dirhams year ago
By Paul Kilby
NEW YORK, July 24 (IFR) - US health insurer Anthem said on Friday it had locked in committed financing from Bank of America, Credit Suisse and UBS to pay for its acquisition of rival Cigna Corp in a deal valued at US$54.2bn.
Anthem expects its debt-to capital ratio to be around 49% following the close of the transaction, and aims to reduce that to the low 40% range within 24 months.
"(We) are committed to retaining investment grade ratings," said the company, which carries domestic senior unsecured ratings of Baa2/A/BBB by Moody's, S&P and Fitch.
Morgan Stanley was the financial advisor for Cigna. (Reporting by Paul Kilby; Editing by Natalie Harrison)
•Says Mansour Abdul Majid Amer resigns as chairman and managing director •Appoints Mohammed Ahmed Fouad El Mekawy as chairman and managing director