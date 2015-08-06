(Adds Anthem comment, paragraph 5)
By Caroline Humer
NEW YORK Aug 6 U.S. hospitals urged antitrust
regulators this week to consider whether health insurer Anthem
Inc's planned acquisition of rival Cigna Corp
would boost healthcare costs.
In a letter to the Department of Justice, the hospital
industry's largest lobbying group said combining the No. 1 and
No. 5 health insurers threatens to reduce competition in 817
geographic markets serving 45 million consumers.
In many of those markets, the American Hospital Association
said, there are no strong competitors to buy assets that Anthem
or Cigna might want to sell to pass muster with federal
authorities. State insurance regulators will also look at the
deal.
A Cigna spokesman did not have an immediate comment.
Anthem said in an emailed statement that it plans to meet
with stakeholders, including hospitals. "Our commitment to
ensuring consumers have access to affordable health coverage and
quality care is the foundation of the proposed transaction," the
statement said.
On July 24, Anthem announced plans to buy Cigna for $47
billion, just weeks after Aetna Inc inked an agreement
with Humana Inc. The deals will reduce the number of
national insurers to three from five.
Anthem and Cigna have said they expect the deal to pass
antitrust scrutiny and they have considered where asset sales
might be needed.
The hospital association said in the letter dated Aug. 5
that it doubted Anthem and Cigna would find a suitable buyer for
assets that provide insurance plans to millions of customers,
also known as covered lives.
"In the 817 at-risk markets, over half the lives that need
to be divested reside across 368 (metro regions) and rural
counties with no divestiture possibility," the group wrote.
Anthem and Cigna may need to divest from 2.9 million to 3.7
million covered lives in the commercial business to preserve
competition in those markets, it said, and 1.7 million to 2
million of those are in markets with no suitable acquirer. The
analysis was based on the Herfindahl-Hirschman Index that
measures market concentration.
In the commercial self-funded insurance business, where
employers pay Anthem and Cigna to manage benefits, 4.4 million
to 4.7 million covered lives may need to be sold, and there is
no satisfactory acquirer for 2.8 million to 3 million lives, the
letter said.
The hospitals also urged the DOJ to look at the reduced
competition in the market for national customers, citing the
Federal Trade Commission case against Sysco Corp., which the FTC
won.
(Reporting by Caroline Humer; Editing by David Gregorio)