BRIEF-Assurant Q1 earnings per share $2.53
* Q1 earnings per share view $1.52 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
June 21 Cigna Corp said on Sunday that Anthem Inc's "highly conditional, non-binding proposal" is inadequate and that it is not in the best interest of Cigna shareholders.
On Saturday Anthem said it had offered $47 billion in cash and stock for Cigna, its smaller rival.
In a letter to Anthem's board, Cigna said it was "deeply disappointed" with Anthem's recent actions.
(Reporting by Jennifer Saba in New York; Editing by Nick Zieminski)
* Q1 earnings per share view $1.52 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Franklin Street Properties Corp announces first quarter 2017 results