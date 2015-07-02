July 2 U.S. health insurer Cigna Corp has
had its first meetings with competitor Anthem Inc after
it rebuffed Anthem's $47 billion merger proposal last month, a
person familiar with the matter said on Thursday.
It was not immediately clear if the new talks, which were
held in the last few days, would lead to the companies reaching
a deal. The talks come as both Cigna and rival Aetna Inc
consider the possible acquisition of smaller player Humana Inc
, people familiar with the matter have said previously.
The source on the Cigna-Anthem talks asked not to be
identified because the discussions are confidential. Cigna and
Anthem declined to comment. CNBC first reported on the latest
talks between the two companies.
A combined Cigna and Anthem would have 53 million customers
in commercial, government, consumer and other kinds of health
insurance plans.
Big U.S. health insurers are seeking acquisitions to boost
membership in government-paid healthcare plans and
employer-based insurance. The bigger the insurer, the more power
it has negotiating prices and improving its doctor networks.
Earlier on Thursday, U.S. health insurer Centene Corp
said it would buy smaller rival Health Net Inc
for $6.3 billion, underscoring the healthcare industry's rush to
bulk up to negotiate more advantageous prices with suppliers and
hospitals, and attract new customers.
In rejecting Anthem's offer, Cigna previously cited Anthem's
"lack of growth strategies," complications related to its
membership of Blue Cross Blue Shield Association and a "massive"
data breach it suffered in February.
Cigna's board is also concerned by Anthem's "insistence"
that one person - Joseph Swedish, Anthem's president and chief
executive officer - assume four roles of the combined company:
chairman, CEO, president and head of integration.
Anthem has said it believes investors support its refusal to
guarantee that the CEO role of the combined company would go to
Cigna CEO David Cordani.
