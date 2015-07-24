* Combined company would be No. 1 insurer, cover 53 mln
members
* Antitrust review would include proposed Aetna buy of
Humana
* U.S. lawmakers, medical group express concern for
consumers
(Adds details on antitrust review, concerns from lawmakers,
Breakingviews link)
By Ankur Banerjee and Ransdell Pierson
July 24 Anthem Inc said on Friday it
would buy Cigna Corp for about $54.2 billion, creating
the largest U.S. health insurer by membership and accelerating
the industry's consolidation from five national players to
three.
The proposed acquisition, the health insurance industry's
largest, comes three weeks after Aetna Inc agreed to buy
Humana Inc for $37 billion.
Health insurers are finding it tougher to raise prices
following the roll-out of President Barack Obama's healthcare
law, while grappling with soaring expenses of medications
including cancer drugs that can cost each patient more than
$100,000 a year. Anthem said buying Cigna would help it reduce
costs and negotiate lower prices with doctors and hospitals.
State insurance regulators and federal antitrust authorities
are expected to scrutinize how the Anthem-Cigna and Aetna-Humana
deals would affect competition for Medicare and individual and
commercial insurance.
Within a few hours of the announcement, several U.S.
lawmakers and a leading physicians group said they feared the
pending acquisitions would hurt consumers by raising prices or
limiting access to healthcare providers.
"The lack of a competitive health insurance market allows
the few remaining companies to exploit their market power,
dictate premium increases and pursue corporate policies that are
contrary to patient interests," the American Medical Association
(AMA) said in a statement.
Under the deal, which the companies expect to close in the
second half of 2016, Anthem Chief Executive Joseph Swedish would
serve as CEO and chairman. Cigna CEO David Cordani would be
president and chief operating officer.
In a joint conference call, Swedish told analysts Anthem had
no prior discussions "at all" with regulators about the deal,
but was confident about approval.
Shares of Cigna on Friday fell 5.6 percent to $145.72, far
below the $188 offered in the buyout, suggesting major Wall
Street concern over the antitrust risk.
"Strategically and financially it's very attractive, but
they will face regulatory scrutiny," said Ana Gupte, analyst
with Leerink Partners. "They also both possibly face
divestitures and may have to make concessions to consumers to
make the merger go through."
The AMA said its own analysis shows 41 percent of U.S.
metropolitan areas already have a single health insurer with a
commercial market share of 50 percent or more. It believes the
Anthem-Cigna merger would be presumed anticompetitive in at
least nine of the states where Anthem operates.
"It is imperative that we closely examine changes in the
healthcare market, and what has caused these changes, to ensure
that consumers are not harmed," said Senator Mike Lee, a
Republican from Utah who is chairman of the Senate's antitrust
panel.
Apparent worries about regulatory scrutiny have also hit
Humana shares, which closed at $181.76 on Friday, well below the
value of Aetna's cash-and-stock offer of $230 per share when it
was announced on July 3.
BIGGER THAN UNITEDHEALTH
Cigna has 15 million members, and about 80 percent of its
business is with self-insured companies which pay it a
management fee, according to Leerink. It also serves large and
small employers, Medicare Advantage customers and individuals.
About 61 percent of Anthem's 39 million members are served
through self-insured companies, while 15 percent have Medicaid
coverage. Large and small group policies make up about 12
percent of its business, while Medicare Advantage accounts for 1
percent.
The combined company would have about 53 million members,
surpassing UnitedHealth Group's 45.86 million as of June
30.
Anthem said it will pay $103.40 in cash and 0.5152 of its
shares for each Cigna share. The deal is valued
at $181.12 per share based on Anthem's Friday close of $150.86.
Anthem said on Friday the offer was valued at $188 per share
based on its stock price on May 28 before media reports surfaced
that the two companies were in talks.
The offer's equity portion is valued at $49.11 billion,
according to Reuters calculations based on 261.2 million Cigna
shares outstanding as of March 31.
Another question is whether Anthem would violate rules of
the Blue Cross and Blue Shield Association, a federation of 36
independent insurers of which it is the biggest member.
The association collectively insures 106 million Americans.
Anthem provides coverage to the most people and operates in 14
states. No other Blue Cross member operates in more than five
states.
Blue Cross operators are not supposed to compete with one
another, but Cigna does compete against Blue Cross members in a
handful of states, which could cause controversy in the
association.
"There will no doubt be debate among the board of
directors," said a person knowledgeable about Blue Cross who
requested anonymity to protect business relationships.
"We will remain Blue," Swedish said on the conference call,
adding that Anthem feels confident that even after acquiring
Cigna, the combined company will satisfy "the Blue rules."
Swedish said he would serve as CEO for only two years, and
remain as chairman afterward. Cordani could be a contender for
the CEO role at that point, but no guarantees were provided,
said a source familiar with the matter who requested anonymity
because the person was unauthorized to publicly discuss details
of the transaction.
Both Anthem and Cigna would be liable to pay the other a fee
equivalent to 3.8 percent of the deal's value if either walks
away from the planned merger.
Anthem's lead financial adviser is UBS Investment Bank.
Credit Suisse also served as financial adviser, and White & Case
LLP as legal adviser.
Morgan Stanley is Cigna's financial adviser and Cravath,
Swaine & Moore LLP its legal adviser.
(Additional reporting by Caroline Humer and Kylie Gumpert in
New York and Diane Bartz in Washington; Editing by Alan Crosby
and Richard Chang)