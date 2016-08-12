By Diane Bartz
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Aug 12 The judge overseeing the U.S.
Justice Department's bid to stop big health insurer Anthem
from merging with competitor Cigna said on
Friday her goal was to have a ruling by the end of January,
later than the Dec. 30 sought by Anthem.
Anthem had sought a ruling by the end of the year on whether
the federal government could stop the deal because the insurer
said it needed time to wrap up reviews of the merger by state
insurance commissioners by an April 30 deadline the companies
have set to complete the deal. Anthem has said failure to meet
the April deadline could prompt Cigna to pull out.
During a pretrial hearing, Judge Amy Berman Jackson of the
U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia did not give a
date for the trial but indicated it was likely to be in
November.
The judge said it was unlikely that she would rule on
whether to block the merger by the end of December.
"My current thinking is that I'm going to aim for a decision
by the end of January," she said.
The Justice Department filed lawsuits on July 21 asking a
federal court to stop two huge mergers: Anthem's planned $45
billion purchase of Cigna as well as Aetna Inc's $33
billion planned acquisition of Humana.
Anthem's lawyer, Christopher Curran, indicated during the
hearing that the company was most concerned about the reviews on
the merger in Colorado, Connecticut, Georgia and New Hampshire.
Lawyers for the Justice Department and Anthem both told her
they were willing to discuss a settlement but neither indicated
that talks were ongoing.
"There is absolutely a willingness" to hold settlement
discussions, said the Justice Department's Jon Jacobs, who
added, however, that any proposed remedy would take time to
evaluate.
Anthem lawyer Curran said the company "stands ready" to
discuss a settlement.
Cigna is unlikely to agree to an extension of the April 30
deadline because of the two companies' contentious relationship,
a lawyer for Anthem said last week.
The Justice Department argues that the deals would reduce
competition, raise prices for consumers and stifle innovation if
the number of large, national insurers fell from five to three.
If the mergers go through, No. 1 U.S. insurer UnitedHealth
Group Inc would rank second after Anthem. Aetna would be
No. 3.
The trial on the Aetna deal is set for Dec 5.
(Reporting by Diane Bartz; Editing by Will Dunham)