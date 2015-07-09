(Adds details, background, updates shares)
July 9 Health insurers Anthem Inc and
Cigna Corp were moving ahead to sign a merger deal as
Cigna backed down on its differences over governance issues,
CNBC tweeted, citing sources.
The tweets also quoted sources as saying that UnitedHealth
Group Inc was looking to bid for Cigna.
Cigna shares were up 3 percent at $155.08 in early trading
on the Nasdaq. Anthem shares were up marginally at $160.27.
UnitedHealth shares were little changed at $119.88.
Cigna declined to comment on the report. Anthem and
UnitedHealth were not immediately available for comment.
Anthem had made several offers for Cigna, but a deal had
been hung up in part due to differences over leadership. Anthem
made its bid public on June 20, offering Cigna $47 billion in
cash and stock.
The biggest U.S. health insurers are seeking acquisitions to
boost membership in government-paid healthcare plans and the
employer-based insurance that is Cigna's specialty. Being bigger
can help them negotiate better prices and improve their network
of doctors.
The U.S. Supreme Court's decision to uphold subsidies for
individuals under President Barack Obama's signature healthcare
law removed a large overhang for the insurers who would benefit
from increasing enrollments into the Medicare and Medicaid
programs.
The report comes less than a week after Aetna Inc
said it would buy smaller rival Humana Inc for about $37
billion in cash and stock.
Experts expect a potential acquisition of Cigna by Anthem to
come under antitrust scrutiny.
