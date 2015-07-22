July 22 Health insurer Anthem Inc is nearing a deal to buy smaller rival Cigna Inc for more than $48 billion, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday.

Anthem is expected to pay about $187 per share for Cigna in a deal that could be announced as soon as Thursday, the Journal said, citing people familiar with the matter. (on.wsj.com/1CVK2xo)

The insurers were not immediately available for comment outside regular U.S. working hours. (Reporting by Amrutha Penumudi in Bengaluru; Editing by Simon Jennings)