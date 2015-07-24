BRIEF-Jordan's Alentkaeya for Investment appoints Khalid Moh'd Magableh as chairman
May 7 Alentkaeya for Investment and Real Estate Development:
July 24 Anthem Inc said on Friday it would buy Cigna Corp in a deal valued at $54.2 billion, creating the largest U.S. health insurer.
Cigna shareholders will get $103.40 per share in cash and 0.5152 Anthem shares.
The deal comes three weeks after Aetna Inc struck a deal to buy Humana Inc for $37 billion and is part of an industry-wide consolidation of the health insurance industry following the roll-out of the Obama government's healthcare reform law. (Reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
SHANGHAI, May 7 Organisers barred journalists on Sunday from a publicly advertised event in Shanghai to attract Chinese investment in a U.S. real estate project linked to the family of President Donald Trump's son-in-law in exchange for immigrant visas.