BRIEF-Invesco enters into definitive agreement to acquire source, provider of exchange-traded funds based in Europe
* Invesco Ltd - entered into a definitive agreement to acquire source, provider of exchange-traded funds (etfs) based in Europe
July 31 Insurer Cigna Corp Chief Executive Officer David Cordani said on Thursday that it plans to sell individual exchange health plans in three additional U.S. states in 2015, for a total of eight states.
The exchanges were created under U.S. President Barack Obama's national healthcare reform law and allow individuals to buy insurance with access to government subsidies. (Reporting by Caroline Humer in New York; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)
SAO PAULO, April 27 Banco Bradesco SA beat first-quarter profit estimates on Thursday as it cut loan-loss provisions by more than expected, offsetting large impairments in the value of financial securities and lackluster fee income performance.