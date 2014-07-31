July 31 Insurer Cigna Corp Chief Executive Officer David Cordani said on Thursday that it plans to sell individual exchange health plans in three additional U.S. states in 2015, for a total of eight states.

The exchanges were created under U.S. President Barack Obama's national healthcare reform law and allow individuals to buy insurance with access to government subsidies. (Reporting by Caroline Humer in New York; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)