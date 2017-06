Feb 7 Health insurer Cigna Corp. said on Thursday that fourth-quarter profits rose and that it was raising its outlook for 2013 to a range of $5.85 to $6.30 per share.

Cigna said that fourth quarter net profit rose to $406 million, or $1.41 per share, from $273 million, or 98 cents per share a year earlier.

For 2013, Cigna previously said that it expected 2013 earnings to grow 4 to 9 percent from 2012.