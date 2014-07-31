BRIEF-Dynex Capital Q1 non-gaap core operating EPS $0.15
* Says book value per common share of $7.52 at march 31, 2017 compared to $7.18 at december 31, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
July 31 U.S. health insurer Cigna Corp said on Thursday that its second-quarter profit and revenue rose as it took in more healthcare premiums and fees from increased customers in its commercial business.
Cigna reported net income of $573 million, or $2.12 per share, up from $505 million, or $1.76 per share, a year earlier.
The company had 13.8 million people in its commercial business, up from 13.6 million a year earlier.
(Reporting by Caroline Humer; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)
* Announces that it has engaged Shuaa Capital International Ltd. as a liquidity provider Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )