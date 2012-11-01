Nov 1 Health insurer Cigna Corp's
quarterly profit more than doubled on growth in premiums and
fees from its healthcare business, and the company raised its
full-year adjusted earnings outlook for the third time this
year.
The insurer now expects full-year adjusted earnings of $5.70
to $5.90 per share, up from its prior forecast of $5.25 to $5.60
per share in August.
Net income rose to $466 million, or $1.61 per share, in the
third quarter, from $183 million, or 67 cents per share, a year
earlier.
Revenue in its healthcare business grew about 51 percent to
$4.92 billion.