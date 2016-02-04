BRIEF-FCPT announces disposition of Darden-leased restaurant property for $5.2 million
* FCPT announces disposition of Darden-leased restaurant property for $5.2 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 4 Health insurer Cigna Corp, which is being bought by larger rival Anthem Inc, reported a 6.7 percent rise in quarterly revenue, helped by membership growth in its government plans.
Shareholders' net income fell to $426 million, or $1.64 per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec.31, from $467 million, or $1.77 per share, a year earlier.
Shareholders' net income included charges of 11 cents per share, the company said.
Cigna, which manages insurance plans for large corporations and sells health plans on the government exchanges created by the Affordable Care Act, said total revenue increased to $9.53 billion from $8.93 billion. (Reporting by Amrutha Penumudi in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) NEW YORK, May 17 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed and withdrawn its ratings for GP Investments Ltd. (GP) KEY RATING DRIVERS Fitch is withdrawing GP's ratings as GP has chosen to stop participating in the rating process. Fitch will no longer have sufficient information to maintain the ratings and, accordingly, will no longer provide ratings or analytical coverage for GP. RATING SENSITIVITIES Rating sensitivities are not applicable as t