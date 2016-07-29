BRIEF-Al Mal Investment receives CMA approval to decrease capital to extinguish loss
* CMA approves capital decrease to 31 million dinars from 67 million dinars to extinguish loss Source: (http://bit.ly/2rer4h7) Further company coverage:
July 29 Health insurer Cigna Corp's quarterly revenue rose nearly 5 percent as it added new members to government-backed health plans.
The company, whose proposed takeover by bigger rival Anthem Inc is being challenged by U.S. antitrust authorities, said shareholder income fell to $510 million, or $1.97 per share in the second quarter ended June 30 from $588 million, or $2.26 per share, a year earlier.
Total revenue increased to $9.96 billion from $9.49 billion.
The company manages insurance plans for large corporations and sells health plans on the government exchanges created under Obamacare. (Reporting by Amrutha Penumudi in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)
* CMA approves capital decrease to 31 million dinars from 67 million dinars to extinguish loss Source: (http://bit.ly/2rer4h7) Further company coverage:
LOS ANGELES, May 14 (Variety.com) - "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2" continued its box office reign this weekend, while "King Arthur: Legend of the Sword" is the summer season's first major flop.