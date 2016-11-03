Nov 3 U.S. health insurer Cigna Corp reported a 5.2 percent rise in quarterly revenue as it added more members to its commercial business.

Cigna, which is fighting the U.S. government's lawsuit to block its acquisition by Anthem Inc, manages insurance plans for large corporations and sells health plans on the government exchanges created under Obamacare.

Cigna said net income fell to $456 million, or $1.76 per share in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, from $547 million, or $2.10 per share, a year earlier.

Total revenue increased to $9.88 billion from $9.39 billion.