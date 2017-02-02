Feb 2 Health insurer Cigna Corp, which is waiting for a ruling on the U.S. government's lawsuit to block its acquisition by Anthem Inc, reported a 3 percent rise in quarterly operating revenue on Thursday, as it added new members.

Cigna manages insurance plans for large corporations and sells health plans on the government exchanges created under Obamacare.

The company said net income fell to $382 million, or $1.47 per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, from $426 million, or $1.64 per share, a year earlier.

Consolidated operating revenue increased to $9.89 billion from $9.58 billion.

