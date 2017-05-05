May 5 Health insurer Cigna Corp reported a 15 percent rise in quarterly profit, helped by customer growth in its commercial business.

The company's net income rose to $598 million, or $2.30 per share, in the first quarter ended March 31, from $519 million, or $2.00 per share, a year earlier.

Total revenue increased to $10.39 billion from $9.88 billion.

The U.S. House of Representatives on Thursday narrowly approved a bill to repeal and replace Obamacare, handing Republican President Donald Trump a victory that could prove short-lived as the healthcare legislation heads for a likely battle in the Senate. (Reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)