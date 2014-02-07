BRIEF-FCR Immobilien buys local supplier in Zeitz
* Parties agreed to not disclose the purchase price Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
Feb 7 Cigna Corp : * Says private Medicare business was hurt by higher claim costs and government
reimbursement cuts * CFO says expects continued pressures on Medicare Advantage in 2014 * CFO says expects disruptive and challenging environment in 2014 * CFO says expects Q1 2014 earnings per share to be lower than Q1 2013
* Final pricing of Eurazeo accelerated bookbuilding: 58.20 euros ($62.39)