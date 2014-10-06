UPDATE 1-Japan's Abe cautions against Brexit regulation cliff edge
* Japanese companies are major investors in the UK (Adds quotes and detail)
Oct 6 Canadian investment company CI Investments Inc named Robert Lyon senior vice-president, portfolio management to its Signature Global Asset Management team, effective before Jan. 1, 2015.
Lyon will be responsible for Signature's resource-focused funds and foreign and domestic natural resource equity holdings within other Signature funds, CI said.
He will also be named lead portfolio manager of Signature Global Resource Fund, Signature Global Resource Corporate Class, Signature Global Energy Corporate Class and Signature Gold Corporate Class.
Lyon rejoins CI after eight years, during which he worked with BPI Mutual Funds and investment dealers such as ScotiaMcLeod and Lévesque Beaubien Geoffrion, the company said. (Reporting By Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bangalore)
* Japanese companies are major investors in the UK (Adds quotes and detail)
LONDON, April 29 Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said that if the United Kingdom left the European Union with an abrupt change of rules for businesses then it could cause confusion for international firms.