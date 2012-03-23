Germany, California to tackle climate change together
BERLIN, June 10 Germany is teaming up with California to cooperate on tackling climate change following the U.S. government's decision to withdraw from the 2015 Paris agreement.
March 23 Cimarex Energy Co. on Thursday sold $750 million of senior unsecured notes, said IFR, Thomson Reuters service. The size of the deal was increased from an originally planned $650 million. JP Morgan, Deutsche Bank, and Wells Fargo were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: CIMAREX ENERGY CO. AMT $750 MLN COUPON 5.875 PCT MATURITY 05/01/2022 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 100 FIRST PAY 11/01/2012 MOODY'S Ba1 YIELD 5.875 PCT SETTLEMENT 04/05/2012 S&P BB-PLUS SPREAD 361 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 50 BPS
BERLIN, June 10 Germany is teaming up with California to cooperate on tackling climate change following the U.S. government's decision to withdraw from the 2015 Paris agreement.
IRAQ'S LUHAIS OILFIELD PRODUCTION CAPACITY TO INCREASE BY 20K BPD TO 120K BPD IN FEW MONTHS, OIL MINISTRY SAYS