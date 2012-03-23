March 23 Cimarex Energy Co. on Thursday sold $750 million of senior unsecured notes, said IFR, Thomson Reuters service. The size of the deal was increased from an originally planned $650 million. JP Morgan, Deutsche Bank, and Wells Fargo were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: CIMAREX ENERGY CO. AMT $750 MLN COUPON 5.875 PCT MATURITY 05/01/2022 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 100 FIRST PAY 11/01/2012 MOODY'S Ba1 YIELD 5.875 PCT SETTLEMENT 04/05/2012 S&P BB-PLUS SPREAD 361 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 50 BPS