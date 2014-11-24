Nov 24 3D printer maker 3D Systems Corp said it would buy Cimatron Ltd for about $97 million to strengthen its position in the fast-growing 3D design and manufacturing business.

3D Systems said it will pay $8.97 per Cimatron share, a premium of 47.5 percent to the stock's closing price on the Nasdaq on Friday.

Israel-based Cimatron provides 3D design software products.

3D Systems said the deal will add to adjusted profit and cash flow immediately after its expected close in the first quarter of 2015. (Reporting by Soham Chatterjee in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)