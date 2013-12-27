UPDATE 4-Imagination Technologies' shares plunge 70 pct after Apple ditches firm
* Shares fall to eight-year low (Adds comment by Imagination's CEO, Apple's response)
KUALA LUMPUR Dec 27 Malaysia's second-largest lender, CIMB Group Holdings, has appointed Tengku Zafrul Aziz, a key official from the country's biggest bank, Maybank, as the head of its investment banking division.
Tengku Zafrul replaces Charon Wardini Mokhzani, who joins Malaysia's sovereign wealth fund Khazanah Nasional as executive director in the managing director's office.
Tengku Zafrul was chief executive officer of Maybank Investment Bank Bhd and the lender's brokerage arm Maybank Kim Eng before resigning earlier this year.
(Reporting by Al-Zaquan Amer Hamzah; Writing by Niluksi Koswanage; Editing by Matt Driskill)
* Shares fall to eight-year low (Adds comment by Imagination's CEO, Apple's response)
* Pedro Larena Landeta to carry out his duties until the board of directors appoints his substitute Source text for Eikon:
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) MOSCOW/LONDON, April 03 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has upgraded Alfa Bank Kazakhstan's (ABK) Long-Term Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) to 'BB-' from 'B+'. The Outlook is Stable. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this commentary. KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRS, VRS, NATIONAL RATINGS The upgrade of ABK's IDRs reflects the extended record of good financial performance supported by relatively low funding costs and reasonable asset quality,