KUALA LUMPUR Dec 27 Malaysia's second-largest lender, CIMB Group Holdings, has appointed Tengku Zafrul Aziz, a key official from the country's biggest bank, Maybank, as the head of its investment banking division.

Tengku Zafrul replaces Charon Wardini Mokhzani, who joins Malaysia's sovereign wealth fund Khazanah Nasional as executive director in the managing director's office.

Tengku Zafrul was chief executive officer of Maybank Investment Bank Bhd and the lender's brokerage arm Maybank Kim Eng before resigning earlier this year.

(Reporting by Al-Zaquan Amer Hamzah; Writing by Niluksi Koswanage; Editing by Matt Driskill)