* Keen on Philippines as foreign ownership limit raised to
100 pct
* Aims to open branches in all Southeast Asian countries by
2015
(Adds details, context)
By Manunphattr Dhanananphorn
BANGKOK, July 23 CIMB Group Holdings Bhd
, Malaysia's second-largest lender, plans to seek
banking licences in Vietnam and Myanmar as part of its drive to
expand in fast-growing Southeast Asian markets.
CIMB, Southeast Asia's fifth-largest bank by assets, is also
keen to open a banking business in the Philippines and is
studying regulations that allow foreign banks to take full
control of local lenders, CIMB Group Chief Executive Nazir Razak
told reporters on Wednesday.
He was in Bangkok to announce that CIMB-Principal Asset
Management Co has signed a deal to acquire Finansa Asset
Management Ltd in Thailand from Finansa Pcl for 225 million
baht ($7.09 million).
CIMB aims to open branches in all Southeast Asian countries
by 2015 when a planned partial integration of the ASEAN
economies will be completed, he said.
CIMB, which is seeking to acquire two lenders to create
Malaysia's largest bank, has been the most acquisitive of the
country's banks.
Southeast Asian banks have been on a roll, benefitting from
booming property markets and double-digit growth in both
consumer and corporate loans in rapidly expanding economies like
Indonesia, Singapore and Thailand.
Myanmar may allow foreign banks to operate with a limited
license later this year.
Separately, CIMB Thai Bank said the bank aimed
for loan growth of 15 percent this year, after a 4 percent rise
in the first half, on expectations of a recovery in lending
demand in the second half as the political situation in Thailand
stabilises.
CIMB Thai now contributes about 6-7 percent to the group's
profit, versus a 5-year target of 10 percent, Subhak Siwaraksa,
chief executive of the Thai unit said.
($1 = 31.7500 Thai baht)
(Writing by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Michael Urquhart)