KUALA LUMPUR Nov 15 Malaysia's second
largest lender CIMB Group Bhd on Tuesday posted a 10.5
percent increase in third-quarter net profit but warned that
difficult market conditions would affect the outlook.
The lender posted a net profit of 1.012 billion ringgit
($322.7 million) in the quarter compared to 916 million ringgit
a year ago, which put it behind on its return on equity target
of 17 percent.
Asian banks have remained resilient in the face of the
continuing euro zone crisis and weakness in developed markets,
but CIMB said that a prolonged softer environment will affect
its bottomline.
"Although we may fall short of our ROE target of 17 percent,
we should exceed consensus analysts' forecasts for 2011," CIMB
chief executive Nazir Razak said in a statement.
"For the fourth quarter, our treasury and M&A businesses
should do well while the Malaysian consumer and CIMB Niaga can
sustain the current momentum. However, markets are volatile and
regional economic indicators are softening, so we remain
conservative on capital, liquidity and credit standards."
CIMB has seen its regional units make positive contributions
over the years and is poised to further expand its Southeast
Asia presence by negotiation to buy a stake in Philippines-based
San Miguel Corp's Bank of Commerce.
For the nine-month period, the group's net interest margin
fell to 3.12 percent from 3.39 percent last year while total
gross loans increased by 15.3 percent year-on-year.
Total loan impairment for the nine months of the 2011
financial year declined by 55 percent to 198 million ringgit
compared to 440 million ringgit in the same period last year.
The group's financial performance was slightly below a
profit estimate of 1.11 billion ringgit provided by an analyst
tracked by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Nine out of 24 analysts tracked by the data service held a
"Strong Buy" or "Buy" call on the stock, 10 called the stock a
"Hold" and five "Underperform" or "Sell" calls.
CIMB shares closed down 1.11 percent on Tuesday ahead of the
earnings announcement, compared to the broader market's
0.11 percent drop.
($1 = 3.136 Malaysian Ringgit)
(Reporting by Razak Ahmad and Min Hun Fong; Editing by Liau
Y-Sing)