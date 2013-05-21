(Adds detail, comments from CEO)
KUALA LUMPUR May 21 CIMB Group,
southeast Asia's fifth-largest bank by assets, posted a 37
percent jump in first-quarter net profit, boosted by the sale of
an insurance business, and warned of slowing demand for the
region's exports.
CIMB has a string of banking assets in almost every country
in southeast Asia, which is relying increasingly on robust
domestic demand in the face of weakening exports and an uneven
global economic recovery.
"We remain mindful ... of macroeconomic challenges ahead as
regional policy makers respond to the slower external demand,
domestic inflationary pressures and strong liquidity inflows,"
Chief Executive Nazir Razak said in a statement.
Nazir said proceeds from the sale of CIMB Aviva to Malaysian
state investor Khazanah and Canada's Sun Life Financial
had strengthened the lender's capital position.
Net profit for the three months ended on March 31 grew to
1.39 billion ringgit ($461.18 million) from 1.01 billion ringgit
a year earlier.
Excluding the one-off gain of 515 million ringgit from
selling CIMB Aviva, Malaysia's second largest bank recorded a
net profit gain of 4.2 percent, with single-digit percentage
growth in consumer and wholesale banking.
CIMB handles the bulk of Malaysia's share listings, which
were ranked fifth globally by proceeds raised last year and
fetched close to $12 billion. Deal flow slowed in 2013 due to
uncertainty over a May 5 election that Nazir's older brother,
Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak, won by a smaller majority.
Shares of CIMB are up about 11 percent this year, almost in
line with bigger rival Malayan Banking Bhd (Maybank).
Maybank is due to announce first-quarter results on May 23.
($1 = 3.0140 Malaysian ringgit)
