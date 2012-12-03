KUALA LUMPUR Dec 3 A unit of Malaysia's second
largest listed lender CIMB Group Holdings has issued
1.5 billion ringgit ($493.46 million)of subordinated debt under
its 5.0 billion ringgit programme on Nov. 30, the firm said on
Monday.
CIMB Bank Berhad, which issued the Tier 2 debt, which will
be used to fund working capital requirements and other corporate
purposes, CIMB Group said in a stock exchange filing.
The subordinate debt has a maturity of 10 years from issue
date. It can be called on any coupon payment date on or after
five years before the date of maturity, CIMB Group said.
The coupon rate has been fixed at 4.15 percent annually to
be paid twice a year.
This latest issuance is part of a series of conventional and
Islamic debt programmes with a combined limit of 5 billion
ringgit.
($1 = 3.0397 Malaysian ringgit)
(Reporting by Niluksi Koswanage)