KUALA LUMPUR, March 3 Malaysia's CIMB Group Holdings Bhd said it replaced its chief financial officer with his deputy a few days after the bank reported its fourth-quarter profit fell 76 percent due to a sharp increase in provisions and slower revenue growth.

In a stock market filing late on Monday, Malaysia's second largest lender by assets said Shahnaz Farouque Jammal Ahmad would replace chief financial officer Kenny Kim, who resigned due to "leadership changes at the bank".

Shahnaz, 40, was deputy CFO and head of capital and balance sheet management at CIMB.

CIMB is also Southeast's Asia fifth largest bank by assets.

