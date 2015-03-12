KUALA LUMPUR, March 12 CIMB Group Holdings Bhd , Malaysia's second largest bank by assets, said on Thursday it had nominated Tigor Siahaan as president director of its Indonesia unit CIMB Niaga.

Siahaan will succeed Arwin Rasyid, who has expressed his intention to retire, upon obtaining all approvals, CIMB said in a press statement. He is currently the chief country officer of Citi Indonesia. (bit.ly/1b44Bew)

CIMB also appointed Effendy Shahul Hamid as CEO of group asset management and investments. He will also continue to serve as group chief marketing and communications officer.

CIMB also appointed Kwan Keen Yew as group chief compliance officer. He was most recently the head of legal and compliance at Standard Chartered Bank Malaysia, CIMB added. (Reporting by Yantoultra Ngui and Anuradha Raghu; Editing by Anand Basu)