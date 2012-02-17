KUALA LUMPUR Feb 17 Malaysia's No.2
lender CIMB Group Holdings Bhd is set to buy Royal
Bank of Scotland's (RBS) Australian equity operations
for $50 million, the Edge reported on Friday, citing a source
familiar with the matter.
"The figure is less than $100 million. From what I
understand, it should be $50 million," the business daily quoted
the source as saying.
An official from CIMB told Reuters on Friday that the
Australian deal was not confirmed internally.
Two sources with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters
on Thursday that CIMB was in talks to buy RBS' Asian equities
and investment banking units.
The Financial Times reported on Feb. 8 that CIMB and China
International Capital Corp. are the remaining bidders for RBS'
Asian equities, mergers and acquisitions and research
businesses.