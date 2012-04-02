KUALA LUMPUR, April 2Malaysia's No.2 lender CIMB
Group Holdings Bhd said on Monday it is taking over
some of the Asian units of Royal Bank of Scotland Plc (RBS)
for 849.4 million ringgit ($277.26 million) to boost its
investment banking presence in the region.
CIMB said in a statement that the acquisitions from RBS will
allow the fast growing Malaysian financial group to have new
onshore presence in Taiwan and Australia as well as bigger
operations in Hong Kong, India and China.
The firm also said it expected 350 to 400 staff from the
British lender to join the enlarged CIMB business and it planned
to set up new operations in South Korea.